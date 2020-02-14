A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Love is in the air at tonight’s planetarium show
“Love You to the Moon and Back,” a planetarium show, is set for 6:30 AND 8 TONIGHT at Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. This Valentine’s Day-themed show will explore all things romantic within the heavens, such as mythological stories of love, as well as some of the hottest things in the known universe. The cost is $5 (cash or check only), and free for ages 6 and younger.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Lewiston vineyard
“Valentine’s Wine Weekend in the Lewis Clark Valley” will be from 5-9 TONIGHT at the Spiral Rock Vineyard event center, with music by folk singer Dan Maher. There will be local wine, kombucha, beer and complimentary appetizers. The center is at 25844 Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.