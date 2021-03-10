A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI president to address league forum
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green will discuss the state of the university during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY on Zoom. Green’s presentation will include a look at UI’s statewide impact; challenges and opportunities, such as COVID-19, enrollment and budget; collaborative leadership; and university priorities for student success. Login information is available on the League of Women Voters website at www.my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.