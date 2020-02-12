A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Presentation by league liaison set today in Moscow
“The League Way and the Way Forward,” a presentation by Liz Bander, of Marysville, Wash., will be part of the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Bander is the league’s United States liaison for the Northwest state and local leagues.
Civility Project visit on tap for Grangeville tonight
The Civility Project, sponsored by Lewis-Clark State College and the Lewiston Tribune, continues at 7 TONIGHT at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, downtown Grangeville. A beverage and a treat will be provided. No RSVP is required.
