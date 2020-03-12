A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Seaport Quilters’ Guild set for Lewiston
The Seaport Quilters’ Guild will be at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., from 2-3 P.M. TODAY in the second-floor conference room. They will give a brief talk about quilting techniques, and some quilts will be on display.
Hampton School of Music students to perform today
A concert by Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles is set for 2:30 P.M. TODAY at Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.