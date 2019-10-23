A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Mass band and choir concert is tonight at CHS
The annual Southeast Washington Mass Band and Choir Concert will be held at Clarkston High School this year. Nearly 200 musicians from 10 schools will come together to practice and perform a concert at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Clarkston High School Auditorium. The cost is $10 for families, $4 for adults, $3 for seniors/students and free for preschool children.
Ski and snowboarding film screening is tonight
“Timeless,” a film by Warren Miller, is set for 7 TONIGHT at Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Doors open at 6 p.m. for happy hour. The cost is $20 for the regular price and $15 for students.
