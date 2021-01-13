A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
League of Women Voters of Moscow program on Zoom today
The League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum will feature Robert C. Huntley discussing “Idaho Education: Coping with Short-Term Stress, Investing for Long-Term Success.” The program will be from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY on Zoom. Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow. Huntley will present information about a bill, the Education Funding Act of 2021, that has been presented to Gov. Brad Little and all state legislators to consider in this year’s legislative session.
