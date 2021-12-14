A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
It’s time to visit the Winter Spirit Lights
The annual Winter Spirit Lights are on display from now through Jan. 7 at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. The lights will be on from 4:30-10 P.M. TODAY. The lights are turned on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays; and the lights are also on from 5-7 a.m. every day. Additionally, a fireplace at the park is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. More information about the lights, as well as details on coming special events, such as Cookies with Santa, can be found on the Winter Spirit website at winterspirit.com, and the Winter Spirit Facebook page at facebook.com/WinterSpiritIdaho.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.