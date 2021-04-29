A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
League of Women Voters plans ‘Fair Maps’ presentation
The League of Women Voters of Idaho is rolling out a public education drive TODAY for the coming legislative and congressional reapportionment. The LWV People Powered Fair Maps Campaign advocates for fair political maps throughout our nation. For more information, the online LWVID People Powered Fair Maps forum on Zoom is set for 6:30-7:30 P.M. TODAY. Those interested can register in advance at lwvid.org.
