Arts and Crafts Bazaar set for Clarkston
The Clarkston United Methodist Women will hold an Arts and Crafts Bazaar from 9 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M. TODAY at 1242 Highland Ave. It will feature needlecraft, Christmas crafts, children’s gifts, wood and pottery crafts, plants, and soup and cookie mixes. Proceeds go to local and UMW projects.
Hot wing challenge set for Lewiston
The Wooden Nickel will have a hot wing challenge at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. There will be seven different flavors of heat starting at medium and finishing with extreme. The cost is $15 to enter and can be done at the Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, or on their Facebook page. Winners will be awarded prizes. Early registration is recommended as the field is limited.
