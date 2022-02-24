A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Exhibit on Chinese cultural influences to open in downtown Lewiston today
An exhibit of historic artifacts and contemporary art showcasing Chinese cultural influences on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding region will run beginning TODAY through Aug. 31 at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, at 415 Main St. in Lewiston. The exhibit titled “From the Yellow River to the Snake River: Stories of Chinese Tradition Across Time and Space” highlights how Chinese culture has enriched the history of both the Valley and the Pacific Northwest. The exhibit also includes paintings by contemporary artist Yidan Guo, of Blackfoot, Idaho, who uses traditional Chinese techniques to create watercolor paintings on silk and rice paper. Guo is currently pursuing a master’s degree in fine arts at Idaho State University. The exhibit will be on display during normal Center hours, which are NOON to 4 P.M. Monday-Friday. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the exhibits, and can be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page. For additional information, visit lcsc.edu/cah/exhibits.
Ukraine crisis topic panel discussion at UI and online tonight
A free presentation on the Ukrainian crisis and its causes, historical context and significance is scheduled for 5-6:30 TONIGHT in Room 141 of the Education Building on the University of Idaho campus and online. “The Ukrainian Crisis: Context, Causes and Consequences” will include four UI faculty members. The panel discussion is available online at uidaho.zoom.us/j/9457372902. The Education Building is at 921 Campus Drive in Moscow.
