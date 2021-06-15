A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tuesday Community Market begins today
The Tuesday Community Market opens for the year from 4-7 P.M. TODAY on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center at 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The market will be held every Tuesday through Oct. 5 featuring local music and vendors selling eggs, milk, microgreens, plants, produce, beer, food and more. The Moscow High School music program will feature various small student ensembles from the choir, orchestra and band. There will also be handmade home décor and crafts for sale. The Girl Scouts and Blue Cross of Idaho will have informational tables.
