A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston’s Game Play will host event today
Magic: the Gathering event Commander League is set for 5:30 TONIGHT at Game Play, 838 Sixth St., Clarkston. The entry fee is $5. Participants can compete for points and prizes in the monthly Commander League. New rules and themes are added each month.
Test your music knowledge tonight in Pullman
Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom will hold music trivia from the past and present starting at 7 TONIGHT at 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. Prizes will be awarded.
