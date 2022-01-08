A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas tree pickup in L-C Valley is today
The annual Christmas tree pickup in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, which benefits youth scholarships at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley, is TODAY. Lewiston residents are asked to place trees on their curb by 9 A.M. Volunteers and club kids will come to the door to ask for a donation. Clarkston residents are asked to drop off their trees at the Clarkston Boys and Girls Club branch at 1414 Highland Ave. between 9 a.m. to noon today. Volunteers will be outside to accept donations. Asotin residents are asked to drop off their trees at the field behind the courthouse annex between 9 a.m. and noon today. Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations.
Confluence of History lecture set for Lewiston
A Confluence of History Lecture Series is set for 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Author Trevor Bond and Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources Program Director Nakia Williamson will present about the Wetxuuwiitin’ Collection on the second floor of the library and via Zoom. Register for Zoom at bit.ly/32EE2ww; email npccurator@gmail.com to reserve seat in person, limited to 50 people.
National Park will hold reshowing of movie matinee
LAPWAI — The Nez Perce National Historical Park held Saturday movie matinees in December, but because of projector difficulties, the movies had to be shown on a large screen television rather than the auditorium screen. Visitors requested a reshowing on the larger screen as soon as possible. “Breakheart Pass” will be shown at 10 A.M. AND 2 P.M. TODAY in the visitor center auditorium. There is no cost to attend and seating is limited to 40 people. Masks are required in the building. Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free year-round. For more information contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at (208) 843-7001, or visit nps.gov/nepe or facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.