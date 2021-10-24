A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCT’s ‘The Addams Family’ continues today
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy, is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Normal Hill Campus auditorium in the former Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave. The cost is $19 for adults, $16 for seniors/veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. For tickets and information, those interested can visit lctheatre.org or call (208) 746-3401.
