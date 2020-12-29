A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Symphony offers virtual holiday concert
The Washington Idaho Symphony’s String Quartet has created a 30-minute online concert for the holiday season. Selections include music by F. J. Haydn, Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky, “Champagner Galopp” by Hans Christian Lumbye and “Let it Snow” by Jule Styne. The quartet is composed of Giselle Hillyer and Meredith Arksey on violin; Angela Schauer, viola; and Cole Tutino, cello. The video can be found on the symphony’s website via a shortened link at www.bit.ly/360symphonyholiday.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.