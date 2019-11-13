A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow presentation today will examine Idaho redistricting
A presentation titled “Redistricting in Idaho: What’s Coming” is set for NOON TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The panel of presenters will include David Nelson, Kathy Dawes and Mary Bostick, all of Moscow.
LCSC jazz and choir concert set tonight in Lewiston
The Lewis-Clark State College Jazz Band and Choir Fall Concert is set for 7 TONIGHT at the LCSC Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
