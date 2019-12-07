A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Valley’s Pearl Harbor ceremony set today in Lewiston
A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony is set for 11 A.M. TODAY at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A.L. “Butch” Alford will be the guest speaker. The group’s annual wreath-laying ceremony will follow near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
Christmas bazaar on tap today in Potlatch
St. Mary’s Church Christmas Bazaar is set for 9 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Rebekah Hall in Potlatch. There will be food, crafts, gifts, second-time-around table, refreshments and raffle prizes ($300 first prize). Proceeds help support CareNet of the Palouse, Pastor’s Association Baskets, Potlatch Food Pantry, Sojourners Alliance and St. Vincent DePaul.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.