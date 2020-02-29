A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Seed Swap set today in Clarkston
The Clarkston Community Garden will play host to its annual Seed Swap from 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Clarkston Lions Club, 615½ Sycamore St., Clarkston. Attendees are welcome to bring extra seeds, but it is not required.
Lewiston Brewfest on tap today at the fairgrounds
Lewiston Brewfest 2020 is set for 2-7 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $15. Tickets are available at Rosauer’s in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston. More information can be found at lewistonbrewfest.com.
