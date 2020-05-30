As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, here’s a quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Socially distanced concert set for tonight
Curbs and Cars (Socially Distanced) Concert, live music by L.A. and the Earthquakes, is set for 6-8 TONIGHT at Palouse Mall parking lot, 1850 W Pullman Road, Moscow.
Drive-in movie on screen continues in Moscow
The movie “A League of Their Own” (1992, PG) will start at 8 TONIGHT at Kibbie Activity Center’s gravel parking. Gates open at 6 P.M. Details online at www.uidaho.edu/drivein.
