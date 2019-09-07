A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston Farmers Market is today
The Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. to NOON TODAY at Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Lewiston Civic Theatre auditions begin today
Auditions for the 1938 radio play “The War of the Worlds” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre and directed by Patrick Broemeling begin at 2 P.M. TODAY and Sunday at the theater box office, 832 Main St. Audition materials are available at the box office. Additional information is available at www.lctheatre.org or by calling (208) 746-3401.
