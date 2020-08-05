A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Laptop dropoff sites set for Close the Divide Day
The Idaho Business for Education group has set TODAY as Close the Divide Day, when it hopes to collect donated laptops that will be given to Idaho students in need of technology. Laptops can be dropped off from 8 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at Jenifer Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley in Lewiston; the Moscow School District Support Services Building; and the Soltman Center in Grangeville. Those seeking more information can contact Lori McCann at lmccann@wvmccann.com or (208) 743-5517.
