‘Suppressed: The Fight to Vote’ on screen today at WSU
The 2020 Martin Luther King Program at Washington State University continues TODAY with a documentary screening of “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” at 12:10 P.M., followed by a panel discussion at the Elmina White Honors Hall lounge on the WSU campus in Pullman. A full schedule of the MLK program can be found online at mlk.wsu.edu and runs through JAN. 23.
Live retro rock at Lewiston Elks tonight
The Senders will perform from 7-11 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. The cost is $10. Dinner will be available for purchase from 6-7 P.M. The four-member band plays rock covers from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, and includes Hal Logan, drums; Jim Roberts, guitar; Jon Anderson, keyboard and guitar; and Mark Snodgrass, electric and upright bass. All perform on vocals.
