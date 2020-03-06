A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
What could Bollinger become? Students will present concepts
University of Idaho interior architecture and design students will present their final concepts and recommendations for the condemned Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center on Lewiston’s Normal Hill at 2:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St. Students hope to receive input, comments and reactions from the public after presenting their work.
Documentary screening, address set at Pullman
A screening of “College Behind Bars,” a documentary, and address and Q&A with Anna Plemons is set for 3-6 P.M. TODAY at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Plemons is a clinical professor of digital technology and culture, as well as English, at Washington State University in Pullman and assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs at WSU Tri-Cities.
