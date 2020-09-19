A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow and Clarkston farmers markets set for today
The Moscow Farmers Market is scheduled for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. More information can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/ 197/Farmers-Market. The Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park on Chestnut Street.
Watch ‘The Addams Family’ tonight in Moscow
A fall drive-in movie series that will take place at the Kibbie Dome parking lot in Moscow starts at 7:30 TONIGHT, with gates opening at 6:30 P.M. Tonight’s movie will be “The Addams Family” (2019, PG). The cost is $20 per vehicle. For more information, including a schedule of movies, go to bit.ly/3ckuS9m.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.