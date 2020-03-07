A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Winter Market set for today at Moscow
The Moscow Winter Market is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Latah Wildlife Association dinner planned for tonight
Doors open at 6 TONIGHT for the Latah Wildlife Association’s annual Game Feed Potluck and Auction at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The dinner will begin at 6:30 P.M. Don Jenkins of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will give a talk about regional wildlife habitat, and the Moscow High School Choir will perform. The event also will include live and silent auctions, and drawings.
