A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Friends of Asotin County Library book sale continues today
The Friends of Asotin County Library sidewalk book sale continues from 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY. The outside book sale will continue for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Books for adults and children, fiction and nonfiction, as well as video and audio materials will be on sale at bargain prices. The event will take place on the sidewalk in front of the library building. Masks and socially distancing are strongly encouraged. Proceeds will support library programs and special library projects.
