Learn about Rural America today in Moscow
A presentation by Dulce Kersting-Lark titled, “Rural America, Then and Now: How Persistent Change Shapes Communities,” is set for NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Kersting-Lark is executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. This event is a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Climate talk set today in Lewiston
Pasang Y. Sherpa will give the keynote talk titled “Indigenous Perspective on the Climate Change in the Himalayas,” at 1:30 P.M. TODAY at Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall, on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. Sherpa is a 2007 graduate of LCSC and an anthropologist from Nepal. The talk is a part of Multicultural Awareness Week, which runs through Friday.
