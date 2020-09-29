A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Online Q&A with Scott Green set for this afternoon
An online question-and-answer session with University of Idaho President Scott Green is scheduled for 4-5 P.M. TODAY. Green will discuss the school’s preparations that went into starting the semester, up-to-date COVID-19 practices and the current status of the campus community. Those who want to participate can go to bit.ly/3n1Bm1O. Those seeking more information can contact Sandy Larsen at sandyl@uidaho.edu.
