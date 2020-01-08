A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Art by middle and high school students on display in Colfax
The Rural Alliance Art Show, featuring works by Whitman County middle and high school students, will be at the Libey Gallery, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends. The show will be at the library through Jan. 17.
Event to benefit local female business owners set tonight in Clarkston
Doors open at 5 TONIGHT for the 100-Plus Women Who Care Confluence’s third meeting. Nonprofit pitches will begin at 6 p.m. There will be food and beverages available for purchase. The meeting will take place at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston.
