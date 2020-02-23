A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Violin and piano recital set for UI campus
A University of Idaho faculty recital with Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
Sun planetarium show set for Pullman
“Sol: Our Amazing Sun,” a planetarium show, is set for 5 TONIGHT at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A talk will be followed by the 30-minute fulldome movie, “Sunstruck.” The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
