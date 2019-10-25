A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Vintage & Handcraft Fair starts today at Pullman venue
The Fall 2019 Vintage & Handcraft Fair begins TODAY and runs from 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M. at the Beasley Coliseum concourse, Washington State University, Pullman. The fair will also run from 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M. SATURDAY.
Estate planning seminar set this afternoon in Lewiston
Nuts & Bolts of Estate Planning educational program is set for 1:30 P.M. TODAY at Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston. Participants can learn about the reasons for estate planning. Information on typical estate planning documents will be included. Refreshments will be served. Additional information is available by contacting Sharon Heuett, community relations director, at (208) 746-2800.
