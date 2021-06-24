A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Dan Maher to appear in Pullman’s Music on Main tonight
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center will once again host Music on Main in Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. The events will feature local musicians and will be held each Thursday evening, from 6-8 P.M. June through September, weather permitting. Local musician Dan Maher is scheduled to play TONIGHT. There is no cost to attend this family-friendly event, and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and practice current public health safety protocols (i.e., social distancing). A full list of scheduled performances and updates can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMainor at pullmanchamber.com.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.