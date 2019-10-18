A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC will showcase career and technical education today
The third annual Career and Technical Education Career Showcase is set for 8:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Activity Center, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
Gem and mineral show begins today
The Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show is set for 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY AND SATURDAY and 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY at the Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. General admission is $3. Dealers will showcase gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry.
