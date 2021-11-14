A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Webb Space Telescope event today in Pullman
The Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble, has been delayed for 25 years and is finally in the ultimate stages of preparing for launch. Webb is the largest space telescope in the world and will be the premier observatory of the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide. Palouse Discovery Science Center is partnering with the Washington State University Planetarium to host a two-part event TODAY to introduce learners of all ages to this endeavor. From 1-1:45 P.M., there will be a live planetarium show at WSU, “Webb: Peering into the Past.” The cost is $5 per person, cash or check only. Children younger than 4 are free. From 2:30-3:30 P.M., there will be a reception and Q&A at Palouse Discovery Science Center. Admission is free with the WSU Planetarium ticket stub or receipt. Attendees will be able to explore the Earth, sun, universe exhibit, participate in hands-on activities, enjoy light refreshments and have the opportunity to chat live via video call with a Webb mission expert.
