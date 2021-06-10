A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Master Gardeners series begins today at Clarkston
The Washington State University Asotin County Master Gardeners will begin their Brown Bag Garden Series from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lions Gazebo at the south end of Beachview Park in Clarkston. There is no cost to attend. Attendees are invited to bring lunch and discuss garden-related topics with the WSU Asotin County Master Gardeners. Kate Patterson will discuss new plants at Patt’s Garden Center.
Area lawmakers to review 2021 session at forum
District 5 representatives will share their thoughts and concerns about the 2021 Idaho Legislature session during the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum 6-7:30 TONIGHT on Zoom. Scheduled to appear are Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; and Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee. The panelists will speak about the session before taking questions from the audience. Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.