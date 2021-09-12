A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston Civic Theatre virtual auction and raffle begins Monday
The Lewiston Civic Theatre canceled its in-house masquerade gala out of concern for the health and safety of supporters. The theater will instead conduct a virtual auction and raffle of the products and services donated for the silent auction portion of the original event. For information on how to participate in the virtual auction and raffle, those interested can contact the Lewiston Civic Theatre office at (208) 746-3401. Once registered, users can bid on silent auction items, purchase raffle tickets or make a donation. The online event opens MONDAY and closes Sept. 20.
Asotin County Library sale begins Monday
The Friends of Asotin County Library will hold a sidewalk book sale running MONDAY through Friday. Outside book sale hours are:
l 5-7 p.m. Monday.
l 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
l 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
l 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Books for adults and children, fiction and nonfiction, as well as video and audio materials will be on sale at bargain prices. The event will take place on the sidewalk in front of the library building. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. The group will use the proceeds to support library programs and special library projects. The Asotin County Library is at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
