LCSC’s Constitution Day to focus on term limits
Political office term limits, both in the United States and abroad, will be the discussion topic for the annual Lewis-Clark State College Constitution Day from 6-7:30 TONIGHT. The panelists will be LCSC political science professors Kylee Britzman and Leif Hoffmann, Social Sciences Division Chairman Chris Riggs, and justice studies professor Gene Straughan. The discussion will take place at Room 115 of Sacajawea Hall on the LCSC campus, and the college’s indoor face covering protocol will be followed. The event can also be seen live on Zoom using the ID 812 6730 0585 and password 279589. Viewers will be on mute throughout the discussion but can submit questions by typing them in the comments section. For more information, contact Britzman at kjbritzman@lcsc.edu or Hoffmann at lshoffmann@lcsc.edu.
