African American Read-In planned at UI Library this afternoon
The University of Idaho Africana Studies Program, in collaboration with the UI Library, is planning an African American Read-In from 1-3 P.M. TODAY on the first floor of the library, 850 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Participants can sign up to read or recite for 3-5 minutes. Those who want to reserve a spot may do so by emailing janson@uidaho.edu, or signing up at the event itself.
