Authors to give readings in Lewiston tonight on rural life
Readings about rural life by Lewis-Clark State College students and faculty will take place at the Center for Arts & History at 7 TONIGHT at 415 Main St., Lewiston. There will be readings from author Claire Davis and Moscow author Kim Barnes, who will read from her novel in progress, “Salvo.” The event is part of “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibit focusing on rural America. Exhibit hours are 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. MONDAY-SATURDAY THROUGH FEB. 28.
Backcountry Film Festival set for Moscow’s Kenworthy
The Backcountry Film Festival, a benefit for the Wallowa Avalanche Center, is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $10 (cash or check only).
