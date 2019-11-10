A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Community Band concert to honor vets today in Pullman
The Community Band of the Palouse’s annual Veterans Day Concert begins at 2 P.M. TODAY at Domey Auditorium, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
CD release party is tonight in Moscow
The klezmer band Gefilte Trout will play and release its third CD, “Klezmer Caravan,” from 7 TO 9 TONIGHT at the One World Café, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Gefilte Trout performs Gypsy and Eastern European Jewish tunes and songs.
