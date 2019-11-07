A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Presentation on Gilgamesh is tonight in Lewiston
“What To Be Excited About in Gilgamesh,” a presentation by Kent Dixon, author, and his son, Kevin Dixon, illustrator, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The father and son are authors of their own translation of “The Epic of Gilgamesh.”
Magic and laughs set for tonight at LCSC
Comedian, magician and hypnotist Josh “the Trickster” McVicar will perform at 8 TONIGHT at the Lewis-Clark State College Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. There is no cost to attend. The show will combine humor, hypnotic trances and magic.
