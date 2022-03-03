A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC public safety and Title IX coordinator gives talk
Ashley Hull, director of public safety and the Title IX coordinator at Lewis-Clark State College, will discuss “Title IX at LC State” at NOON TODAY in the Library TCC Room as part of LCSC’s “Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX: Searching for Equity in Education and Sports” for Women’s History Month. For more information on Women’s History Month at LCSC, contact Amy Canfield at aecanfield@lcsc.edu.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.