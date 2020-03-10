A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Presidential primaries today in Idaho, Washington
Idaho’s presidential primaries for the Democratic, Republican and Constitution parties are today, with polls open from 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M. Voting will be done at regular polling places. Registered voters who are unaffiliated with any political party, or are registered Democrats, can vote in the Democratic primary. Unaffiliated or registered Constitution Party members can vote in the Constitution primary. Only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary. For Washington residents, their mail-in ballots must be postmarked by TODAY to count. For the ballot to count, voters have to check a party declaration box on the envelop and provide a valid signature.
Middle East presentation set at UI
“Middle East Meltdown,” a presentation by Ryan Crocker, is scheduled for 4:30 P.M. TODAY at the Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, at Washington State University in Pullman. Crocker is a former U.S. ambassador to six countries in the Middle East, and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.