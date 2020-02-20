A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston City Council open house is tonight
The Lewiston City Council’s community engagement open house is set for 6-7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Topics of discussion include results from the Care for Our Community Survey, future projects, utility rates and the 2020 census. The Lewiston Fire Department will present the new fire engine for the first time. Food and beverages will be provided.
Open music jam set for downtown Lewiston
The Third Thursday Celtic and Old-time music open jam is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
