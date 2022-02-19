A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
The Food Yard LCV pre-grand opening is today
The Food Yard LCV will hold a pre-grand opening TODAY at 1101 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston. Food trucks will be open for business, and additional information is available on Facebook at “The Food Yard.”
Brewfest returns to Lewiston today
Lewiston Brewfest returns from 2-7 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — after a pandemic hiatus last year — with more than 30 beverages to choose from. The event is for those 21 and older only. Tickets for tasting — which also includes food, live music and free rides home — are available at Rosauers in Lewiston, Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston or at lewistonbrews.com. Standard tickets are $20 and include a pint glass and eight drink tokens. The event typically supports a local nonprofit organization, and volunteers from the Lewiston Civic Theatre will help serve and clean up this year.
‘Blithe Spirit’ continues tonight at Normal Hill Campus
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of “Blithe Spirit” continues at 7 TONIGHT at the Normal Hill Campus (the old Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave. There will also be a matinee showing at 2 P.M. SUNDAY. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, veterans, students and children. Tickets can be purchased at lctheatre.org or by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.