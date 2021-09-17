A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bells will ring to celebrate constitution day
The Clarkston United Methodist Church, Lewiston’s First UMC and Daughters of the American Revolution sisters will ring bells at 1 P.M. TODAY to celebrate constitution day. The bells are part of the National Bells Across America effort and commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The bells will be rung 13 times to recognize the original 13 states, followed by open ringing for a few more minutes. Attendees are asked to wear red, white and blue outfits and bring their own bell if they have one (bells will be provided to those who do not have one) and park in the church parking lot and gather on the front lawn. The church is at the corner of 13th Street and Highland Avenue in Clarkston.
Rummage sale set for Moscow
The St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s League rummage sale will run TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY at the church’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., in Moscow, located on the corner of First and Howard streets. Sales times are 4-7 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.