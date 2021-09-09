A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Music on Main set for Pullman tonight
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center is continuing Music on Main in Pine Street Plaza in Pullman each Thursday throughout September. Blaine Ross will perform from 5:30-7:30 TONIGHT. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to this free, family-friendly event and to practice current public health safety protocols (i.e., social distancing). A full list of scheduled performances and updates can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or at pullmanchamber.com.
Retired professor to speak about UFO incident
Retired University of Idaho history professor Richard Spencer will deliver a talk called “What Really Happened (and Didn’t Happen) at Roswell?” about the 1947 UFO incident in New Mexico. The talk is scheduled for 5:30 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Space is limited.
