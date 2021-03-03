A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Women’s History Month continues at LCSC
As part of Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month, Robert Bauman, an associate professor of history and academic director of arts at the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus, will speak on “Women in Civil Rights Movement: Some Case Studies” from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY via Zoom at bit.ly/3qcfe5d.
Talk on gender gap in politics is today
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host a presentation by Kylee Britzman titled “Ready to Run?: The Gender Gap in Pursuing Political Office” from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY via Zoom. Britzman is an assistant professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College. She received her doctorate in 2018 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her teaching and research interests include gender and politics, political psychology and environmental politics. Login information is available on the LWV website at bit.ly/306zFFX.
