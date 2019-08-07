A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Fresh produce, other items available today in Pullman
The Pullman Farmers Market is set for 3:30-6:30 P.M. TODAY at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
‘UglyDolls’ on screen in Moscow for afternoon show
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre’s 18th annual Summer Matinee Movie Series continues with a screening of “UglyDolls” (PG) at 1 P.M. TODAY at the theater, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $3. The movie will also show at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.