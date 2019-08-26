A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Moscow has good Intentions tonight

The Intentions will perform from 6-8 TONIGHT outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Kenworthy to show ‘The Audience’

“The Audience” a Tony-award winning play, will be screened at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, as part of the National Theatre Live project that broadcasts theater productions to cinemas. The cost is $12.

