Moscow has good Intentions tonight
The Intentions will perform from 6-8 TONIGHT outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Kenworthy to show ‘The Audience’
“The Audience” a Tony-award winning play, will be screened at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, as part of the National Theatre Live project that broadcasts theater productions to cinemas. The cost is $12.
